Rays' Aaron Slegers: Clears waivers
Slegers cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
He had a 6.15 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A prior to losing his spot on the 40-man roster. Slegers will serve as organizational depth going forward.
