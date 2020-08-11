Slegers, who is on the Rays' taxi squad during the team's current 10-game road trip, was identified by manager Kevin Cash as a candidate to help fill in while Yonny Chirinos (triceps) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) are sidelined, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Really been encouraged by hearing reports of Slegers and what he's been able to do down there [Port Charlotte alternate training site]..." Cash said. " [Slegers is] built up, I believe, to throw four or five innings tomorrow, so he's [a] full go. We're really encouraged by the reports that we're hearing from his performances."

Cash certainly sounds bullish on the right-hander's prospects, so it appears there's a strong chance Slegers is pegged for his next big-league opportunity in the coming days. The 27-year-old struggled to a 5.05 ERA at Triple-A Durham last season, and he allowed an earned run on three hits while earning a three-inning save in his only 2019 appearance with the Rays. Slegers would likely be used following an opener, which Cash hinted Monday is a strategy he's likely to deploy again in the near future after utilizing Ryan Yarbrough in that capacity Sunday against the Yankees.