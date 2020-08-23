Slegers didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, tossing four scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk. He struck out five.

The right-hander was only supposed to function as an opener Saturday before turning things over to the Tampa bullpen, but instead Slegers was nearly perfect -- the only baserunner Toronto managed against him came on a Brandon Lowe error to begin the third inning. Slegers threw 39 of 58 pitches for strikes in his longest outing so far this season, and the performance could earn him another turn or two in the rotation. His ERA remains a bloated 5.63 due to a rough first appearance after being added to the Rays roster, but his 8:0 K:BB through eight innings might offer a better reflection of how he's pitched.