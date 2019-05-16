Rays' Aaron Slegers: DFA'd by Tampa Bay
Slegers was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Slegers has been booted off the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Erik Kratz from the Giants. The right-hander has made seven starts for Triple-A Durham this season, posting a 6.15 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 20:9 K:BB across 33.2 frames.
