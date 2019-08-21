The Rays selected Slegers' contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Slegers will provide the Rays with some length out of the bullpen after making just over half of his appearances with Durham this season as a member of the rotation. Over 98.1 innings at Triple-A, Slegers has posted a 5.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB. Tampa Bay will more than likely limit his usage to lower-leverage spots.