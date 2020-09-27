Slegers allowed one run on four hits while striking out a batter across three innings as he earned the save against the Phillies on Saturday.

Slegers allowed three straight singles upon entering the game in the seventh as Bryce Harper was able to trim the Rays' lead to 4-3. The 28-year-old was able to quiet their bats the rest of the way as he converted his second save of the season while shutting the door on the Phillies' 2020 playoff aspirations. Slegers owns a 3.46 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 19:5 K:BB across 26 innings and should be a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the playoffs.