Slegers, who last pitched against the Marlins on Sunday, is available to work multiple innings behind starter Charlie Morton (shoulder) against the Yankees on Wednesday if necessary, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morton is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start, but considering he's coming off a bout with shoulder inflammation and facing a potent opponent, manager Kevin Cash has a contingency plan in the form of Slegers. The right-hander has already logged multiple innings in three of five appearances this season, with his longest stint a four-inning spot start versus the Blue Jays on Aug. 22.