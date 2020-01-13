Slegers signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Slegers was designated for assignment by the Rays in early September, but he'll return to the team and get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff in spring training. The 27-year-old recorded a 5.05 ERA with an 80:28 K:BB over 112.1 innings with Triple-A Durham in 2019.