Slegers came on in relief of starter Ryan Yarbrough in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday and allowed an earned run on three walks over 3.1 innings.

The right-hander was called on when Yarbrough was unable to get out of the third inning and responded admirably, preventing manager Kevin Cash from having to go too deep into his bullpen. Slegers has allowed at least one earned run in each of his three September appearances after entering the month with three consecutive scoreless efforts, but he still sports an impressive 0.87 WHIP and solid 14:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings and has allowed just one home run over that span.