Slegers was traded to the Rays on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Slegers, who was cut from the Pirates' 40-man roster Thursday and was headed for Triple-A Indianapolis before the trade, will now wind up on the Rays' 40-man roster. Slegers' role in the organization remains unclear, though he'll likely start at Triple-A. The 26-year-old saw time in the majors during stints with the Twins in 2017 and 2018, where he compiled a 5.90 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 28 total innings.