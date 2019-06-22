Rays' Adam Kolarek: Back with big club
The Rays recalled Kolarek from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Kolarek was sent to Durham just three days ago, but he'll be eligible to return to the big club earlier than normal with infielder Daniel Robertson (knee) moving to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Rather than Robertson, Kolarek will act as a de facto replacement in the bullpen for Austin Pruitt, who was optioned to Triple-A since he wouldn't be available for the next couple of days after pitching three innings in relief in Friday's win over the Athletics.
