Kolarek was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Kolarek has appeared in seven games for the Rays this season, logging a 9.35 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with just two strikeouts in 8.2 innings of relief. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots during his time with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories