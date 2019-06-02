The Rays recalled Kolarek from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Despite being optioned to Durham one day earlier, Kolarek will be able to return to Tampa Bay before the minimum 10 days after fellow reliever Jose Alvarado was placed on the family medical list. While he's up with the big club, Kolarek could settle back into a setup role after previously capturing nine holds over his 29 appearances with the Rays.

