Rays' Adam Kolarek: Charged with loss
Kolarek (3-3) was charged with the loss in Saturday's extra-innings defeat at the hands of the White Sox, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning while also recording a strikeout.
Kolarek's third loss of the season all came as a result of a walk he issued to Yoan Moncada to open up the 11th inning. That would be the last batter he faced, but the single Chaz Roe subsequently surrendered to Jose Abreu plated Moncada with what would ultimately prove to be the winning run. Kolarek has now been charged with an earned run apiece in two of his last three appearances, but he still sports a solid 3.38 ERA and also has a win and a hold across 5.1 innings (seven appearances) thus far in July.
