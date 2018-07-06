Kolarek had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kolarek has been quite good for the Bulls this season with a 1.70 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 50:10 K:BB over 42.1 innings. The 29-year-old lefty's only big-league experience came in a 12-appearance stint with the Rays last season in which he allowed six runs across 8.1 innings, as he hopes for a better result in 2018.