Rays' Adam Kolarek: Earns call-up to majors
Kolarek had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kolarek has been quite good for the Bulls this season with a 1.70 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 50:10 K:BB over 42.1 innings. The 29-year-old lefty's only big-league experience came in a 12-appearance stint with the Rays last season in which he allowed six runs across 8.1 innings, as he hopes for a better result in 2018.
