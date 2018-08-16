Kolarek struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn his first career save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Kolarek was called on to hold a 3-1 lead in the ninth after Sergio Romo loaded the bases with no outs. The lefty reliever was up to the task, needing just nine pitches to close things out. Moving forward, Romo should still see most save opportunities with Kolarek and his 5.63 ERA pretty far down the list.