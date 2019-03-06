Kolarek allowed six runs (four earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Kolarek served as the opener for the Rays and allowed the first three batters to reach base -- though one reached via error -- before giving up a grand slam to Eddie Rosario. The 30-year-old has thrown two innings over four spring appearances, and has given up nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and four walks.