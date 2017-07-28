Rays' Adam Kolarek: Grabs one-out hold in loss
Kolarek was credited with his second hold in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees, getting one out on six pitches.
Kolarek gave way to Sergio Romo after retiring Brett Gardner to open up the seventh, and he's now notched holds in back-to-back appearances after not recording any over his first eight outings. The 28-year-old southpaw has scoreless efforts in three of his last four trips to the mound, a stretch during which he's also recorded his first major-league win.
