Kolarek (3-2) was credited with the victory in Monday's win over the Orioles, allowing a hit over a scoreless one-third of an inning.

Kolarek allowed a go-ahead single to Rey Ruiz immediately upon entering the game in the sixth, but he coaxed an inning-ending liner out of Jonathan Villar to prevent further damage. Kevin Kiermaier's go-ahead three-run home run in the home half of the frame then made Kolarek the pitcher of record, a designation that stuck when bullpen mates Oliver Drake, Emilio Pagan and Jose Alvarado conspired to blank the Orioles the rest of the way. Kolarek has mostly been reliable since a rocky May, as he now boasts a 1-1 record, two holds, a 3.38 ERA and a .220 BAA across the 13.1 innings covering his last 13 appearances.