Kolarek was credited with his first hold in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in which he allowed a hit.

Kolarek has been serviceable thus far in what is his first exposure to the majors, and he's now logged his first big-league victory and hold in the last three outings. The 28-year-old southpaw represents a valued left-handed relief option for manager Kevin Cash, especially while Xavier Cedeno (forearm) remains on the mend.