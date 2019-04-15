Kolarek (1-0) fired a scoreless inning in which he allowed no hits or walks while recording a strikeout in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Kolarek kept his ERA unblemished during his ninth appearance of the campaign. The 30-year-old southpaw has already racked up five holds, and Sunday brought his first win of the season. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times also reports that Kolarek has now stranded seven inherited runners to open the campaign, after striking out pinch-hitter Teoscar Hernandez with the bases loaded upon entering the game in the fifth inning Sunday.