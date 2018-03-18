Rays' Adam Kolarek: Reassigned to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Kolarek to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Kolarek reached the big leagues in 2017 and appeared in 12 games for the Rays, logging a 6.48 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 8.1 innings. Things went better this spring for the lefty, who tossed four scoreless frames, but Tampa Bay didn't have a need for an extra southpaw in the bullpen with Jose Alvarado and Dan Jennings in the fold.
