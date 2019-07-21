Rays' Adam Kolarek: Secures first save
Kolarek picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox after throwing a perfect ninth inning.
Kolarek was called upon in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run lead, and he managed to retire the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes). Tampa Bay's usual closer, Emilio Pagan, blew the save chance Saturday, so it was Kolarek who got the opportunity Sunday with the game on the line. He owns a 3.92 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 39 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...