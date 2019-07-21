Kolarek picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox after throwing a perfect ninth inning.

Kolarek was called upon in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run lead, and he managed to retire the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes). Tampa Bay's usual closer, Emilio Pagan, blew the save chance Saturday, so it was Kolarek who got the opportunity Sunday with the game on the line. He owns a 3.92 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 39 innings this season.

