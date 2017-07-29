Rays' Adam Kolarek: Sent down to minors
Kolarek was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays acquired Steve Cishek in a trade with the Mariners on Friday, and Kolarek appears to be the bullpen casualty as a result of the acquisition. The lefty reliever hasn't seen too much action as part of the Tampa Bay relief corps this year and hasn't exactly impressed in his limited opportunities, racking up a 5.87 ERA in 11appearances. He'll head back to Triple-A for now, where he owns a 1.36 ERA over 33 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...