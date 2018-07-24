Kolarek was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Monday's tilt against the Yankees.

Kolarek will head to the minor leagues to make room for Yonny Chirinos on the 25-man roster. Kolarek has made six appearances out of the bullpen for the Rays in 2018, posting a disastrous 9.72 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with two strikeouts over 8.1 innings.

