Rays' Adam Kolarek: Solid component of bullpen
Kolarek, who fired two-thirds scoreless innings in which he recorded a strikeout during a win over the Marlins on Wednesday, owns a 2-1 record, eight holds, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP across 14 innings.
The 30-year-old southpaw has been a highly reliable component of the bullpen for the most part, and he's now generated back-to-back scoreless efforts after a pair of hiccups earlier in May. Kolarek has especially done an effective job keeping the ball down, as evidenced by his 62.8 percent groundball rate. He also went 16 appearances to open the season without allowing a home run before yielding his first two round trippers of the season to the Diamondbacks on May 7.
