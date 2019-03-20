Rays' Adam Kolarek: Still contending for bullpen spot
Kolarek remains in contention for the final bullpen spot despite allowing nine earned runs over seven innings in Grapefruit League play, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Despite the ragged spring, Kolarek remains in contention for a bullpen spot also being chased by Emilio Pagan, Hunter Wood and Hoby Milner. Kolarek does have the distinction of being a southpaw, which could play into manager Kevin Cash's final decision from an overall matchup perspective. Kolarek does have a respectable track record with Cash after having posted a serviceable 3.93 ERA over 31 appearances last season, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to override his struggles thus far this year. Cash is on record as stating that he expects that while most of his roster decisions will be made after Friday's exhibition versus the Pirates, the winner of the bullpen race may not be announced until the last couple of Grapefruit League games.
