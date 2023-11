The Rays acquired Leverett and cash considerations from the Phillies on Monday in exchange for right-hander Michael Mercado.

Leverett, a 25-year-old right-handed reliever, has spent the last two seasons at Double-A Reading and turned in a 3.94 ERA and 52:27 K:BB over 64 innings in 2023. He'll continue to serve as pitching depth in the upper rungs of the minors with his new organization in 2024.