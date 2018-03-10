Rays' Adam Moore: Out around a week with thumb injury
Moore will be sidelined for 5-to-6 days after suffering a left thumb injury, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Moore is in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely to begin the year at the Triple-A level after signing with the organization last month. He will likely return to game action around the end of next week barring any sort of setback.
