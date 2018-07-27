Hechavarria is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria went 1-for-4 with one RBI during Thursday's return after missing the past few games with an oblique injury. He will get a little breather Friday as Willy Adames is set to start at shortstop and bat sixth for the second of a four-game set.

More News
Our Latest Stories