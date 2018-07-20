Hechavarria was a late addition to the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game versus Miami, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria will man shortstop and Daniel Robertson will shift over to third base after Matt Duffy was scratched due to back spasms. Over 55 games in the first half, Hechavarria hit .261/.295/.340 with three home runs and 23 RBI.