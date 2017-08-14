Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Bows out of lineup

Hechavarria is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was eager to give utility man Daniel Robertson a start after he spent the last five games on the bench, so Hechavarria will bow out of the lineup to accommodate him. It will be Hechavarria's first time on the bench since Aug. 4, ending a stretch of eight games in which he recorded just three hits in 27 at-bats. Hechavarria is batting a mediocre .214/.230/.260 since joining the Rays in late June, but his solid defense in the middle infield will continue to lock him into an everyday role.