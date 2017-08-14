Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Bows out of lineup
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash was eager to give utility man Daniel Robertson a start after he spent the last five games on the bench, so Hechavarria will bow out of the lineup to accommodate him. It will be Hechavarria's first time on the bench since Aug. 4, ending a stretch of eight games in which he recorded just three hits in 27 at-bats. Hechavarria is batting a mediocre .214/.230/.260 since joining the Rays in late June, but his solid defense in the middle infield will continue to lock him into an everyday role.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hits first long ball for Tampa•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: On base twice in loss•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...