Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Clears waivers
Hechavarria, who was designated for assignment Wednesday, cleared waivers Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran shortstop can now be traded to any team, and the Rays can also negotiate with a suitor on Hechavarria's remaining $1.9 million salary. Hechavarria's glove skills and serviceable bat could be appealing to a contending club looking to shore up infield defense for the stretch run.
