Hechavarria is not starting Monday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The off day is just Hechavarria's third of the season. The veteran is hitting a solid .284 so far this season, but it's a very empty batting average, with just a .320 on-base percentage, two homers and no steals. Daniel Robertson will play shortstop in his place Monday.

