Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Day off Monday
Hechavarria is not starting Monday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The off day is just Hechavarria's third of the season. The veteran is hitting a solid .284 so far this season, but it's a very empty batting average, with just a .320 on-base percentage, two homers and no steals. Daniel Robertson will play shortstop in his place Monday.
