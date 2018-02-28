Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Dealing with knee tightness
Hechavarria has been sidelined lately due to tightness behind his right knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He suffered the injury when he slipped fielding a groundball in Monday's drills. Hechavarria expects to resume activity Thursday. He should open the season as the Rays' shortstop, but their top prospect, Willy Adames, is close to big-league ready, so Hechavarria could move to a utility role early in the season.
