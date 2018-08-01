Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Designated for assignment
Hechavarria was designated for assignment by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move makes room for deadline-day acquisition Tommy Pham. Hechavarria had recently lost his starting spot to Willy Adames and has now lost his roster spot as well. Hechavarria's .258/.289/.332 season line is a near match for his .255/.291/.344 career mark, and he's never posted a wRC+ higher than 89. Combined with his ability to play a slightly above-average shortstop, though, that could be enough for him to latch on somewhere in a bench role.
