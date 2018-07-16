Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Disruptive offensive presence in loss
Hechavarria went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Hechavarria undoubtedly made his presence felt, maximizing his multiple occasions on the bases during the defeat. The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break wielding a hot bat, as he's hit safely in six straight games. The surge is particularly timely, considering the Rays opted to shop the promising Willy Adames back to Triple-A Durham for the time being in order to have him continue getting regular reps. If Hechavarria can continue complementing his stellar defensive work with solid contributions with the bat, it's conceivable that helps hold off Adames' return to an extent. However, Hechavarria is also still believed to be a trade candidate, so a move by the July 31 deadline also remains a strong possibility.
