Hechavarria went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Hechavarria's lone base knock in the contest was a first-inning single, but it drove in a pair of runs in a game the Rays would ultimately win by two. He's more known for his defense than his offensive prowess, but Hechavarria has more than been holding his own at the plate thus far. Through 130 at-bats, the 29-year-old has a .267/.298/.336 slash line to go along with 16 RBI.