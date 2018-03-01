Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Expected to play Sunday

Hechavarria (hamstring) is scheduled to rejoin the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash noted that he may "veto" the plan to have Hechavarria play Sunday, but even if that's the case, it's unlikely that the veteran shortstop would be held out of spring action much longer. Hechavarria has been nursing some minor tightness in his right hamstring in recent days but should get in plenty of at-bats and time in the field before Opening Day arrives.