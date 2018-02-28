Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Experiencing hamstring issue

Updating a previous report, Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Hechavarria is dealing with a right hamstring injury rather than a knee issue, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria hasn't appeared in any of the Rays' Grapefruit League games since Sunday due to what was initially believed to be tightness behind his right knee, but Cash provided more specificity regarding the shortstop's injury. The 28-year-old said he first experienced the sorenes while fielding grounders Monday in tennis shoes rather than his customary spikes. After a couple days off to recuperate, Hechavarria is expected to resume activity Thursday.