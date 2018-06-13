Hechavarria (hamstring) went 0-for-3 while playing six innings for High-A Charlotte on Monday and reported no setbacks, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The shortstop took a scheduled night off Tuesday, but he reported no pain a day after his first game action since May 17. Hechavarria reported his timing at the plate was naturally a bit off after such a long layoff, but the most important takeaway is that his hamstring was apparently up to the task. The 29-year-old will likely be back in the lineup for the Stone Crabs on Wednesday, but with the Rays having called up Willy Adames from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Hechavarria is likely to be traded before he's even eligible for activation in late June.

