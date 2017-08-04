Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Get day off Friday

Hechavarria is out of the lineup Friday against the Brewers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Daniel Robertson is returning from the 10-day DL after missing more than a month with neck spasms, so manager Kevin Cash will give him a chance to get back on the field Friday. Despite Hechavarria's mediocre .177 batting average last month, he remains the primary shortstop going forward and should be back in the lineup Saturday.