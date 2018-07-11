Hechvarria is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Top infield prospect Willy Adames' ability to play second base has allowed Hechavarria to retain more playing time than expected following the former's promotion to the big leagues, but the veteran shortstop will take a seat for the day game after the night game. The move to the bench snaps a four-game starting streak for Hechavarria, whom the Rays may be eager to showcase in anticipation of a potential trade prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline.