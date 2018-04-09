Hechavarria is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria, who is just 7-for-35 (.200) so far this season, will take a seat for the first time all year after starting each of the team's first nine games. Daniel Robertson will pick up the start at shortstop and his seventh in his stead.

