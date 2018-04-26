Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Goes yard again Wednesday
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
The 29-year-old shortstop has now gone deep in back-to-back games for his first two round trippers of the season. He's riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hitting .462 (12-for-26) with seven RBI. Though known primarily for his defensive prowess, Hechavarria is hitting .288 on the year and is more than holding his own at the plate.
