Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Heads to disabled list
Hechavarria was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria suffered the injury while running to first base Thursday against the Royals. Daniel Robertson has been playing shortstop in his absence and will likely continue to do so until he returns from the disabled list.
