Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Held out Saturday
Hechavarria is Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times against the Orioles, Marc reports.
Hechavarria is slated for his second straight day off, although he did pinch hit Friday as he drove in a run. Willy Adames will man shortstop and bat ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Laces RBI single in return•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sitting out again•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not in Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?