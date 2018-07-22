Hechavarria (oblique) is out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Hechavarria left Saturday's game due to oblique soreness, and the team will hold him out for the series finale as a precaution. Consider the infielder day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Meanwhile, the recently-recalled Willy Adames will draw the start at shortstop in his stead.