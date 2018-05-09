Hechavarria (head) is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Hechavarria will get a couple days off -- including Tampa Bay's scheduled off day Thursday -- after leaving Tuesday's contest following a foul ball to his head. All reports indicate that Hechavarria avoided any major injury, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Baltimore. In his place, Daniel Robertson will start at shortstop and bat ninth.