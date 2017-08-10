Play

Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hits first long ball for Tampa

Hechavarria went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Boston.

This was Hechavarria's first home run since being acquired from the Marlins in late June. The light-hitting shortstop is slashing just .247/.262/.319 and remains largely a non-factor for fantasy purposes.

