Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hits first long ball for Tampa
Hechavarria went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Boston.
This was Hechavarria's first home run since being acquired from the Marlins in late June. The light-hitting shortstop is slashing just .247/.262/.319 and remains largely a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
